Scope

Pediatric Hematology and Hematological Malignancies publishes articles that range from experimental basic research studies to all aspects of clinical medicine of benign and malignant pediatric disorders affecting or originating from the hematopoietic system.

Our goal is to provide an opportunity for pediatric investigators to report novel breakthroughs in basic, translational and clinical research of hematopoietic diseases. A special focus will be on studies that aim to establish and develop precision medicine approaches (genomics, epigenomics) in pediatric hematology, their integration into the next generation of clinical trials and novel therapeutic approaches such as cellular therapies. We encourage the submission of papers investigating the pathogenesis of lymphoid or myeloid tumors in childhood, bone marrow failure syndromes with and without associated immunodeficiencies and autoimmune diseases, or other associated diseases. We are open to case reports of rare diseases with extensive biological and genetic studies that point towards novel biological concepts. In addition to primary research papers, we welcome focused reviews on recent scientific and clinical advances and open debates. Our goal is to provide a fair and rapid peer review in order to publish scientific advances of interest to the pediatric hematology community and to promote the development of new therapeutic options for children and adolescents affected by hematological diseases.