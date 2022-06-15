Scope

The Pediatric Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of immune system disorders in children and adolescents.

Led by Dr. Tayfun Güngör, the Pediatric Immunology section welcomes submissions in various domains of pediatric immunology, which aim to enhance the understanding and treatment of immunological disorders in young patients.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

allergic and inflammatory diseases

genetically driven autoimmune disorders

inherited defects of lymphocyte formation in the thymus resulting in lymphopenia and immunodeficiency

susceptibility to pathogens due to genetic defects affecting both innate or adaptive immunity

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, pathogenesis, and potential therapeutic strategies for pediatric immunological disorders.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of pediatric immunological disorders, allergic and inflammatory diseases, genetically driven autoimmune disorders, inherited defects of lymphocyte formation, and susceptibility to pathogens due to genetic defects affecting both innate or adaptive immunity (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Immunology section does not consider submissions focusing on pandemic management or economic impact, as these topics fall outside the core focus on pediatric immunological research and its direct clinical implications. However, the section may consider submissions related to breastfeeding and infant nutrition, as well as geographical studies, if they have a direct connection to pediatric immunological disorders and their treatment.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric immunology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.