Scope

Pediatric Immunology publishes articles ranging from experimental research to clinical aspects of pediatric disorders affecting the immune system. This section welcomes research works investigating the physiologic pattern of normal and altered development of immune cells in neonates, infants, children or adolescents. In particular, we encourage the submission of thought-provoking papers aimed at investigating the pathogenesis of:

· inherited defects of lymphocyte formation in the thymus resulting in lymphopenia and immunodeficiency

· susceptibility to pathogens due to genetic defects affecting both innate or adaptive immunity

· genetically driven autoimmune disorders

· allergic and inflammatory diseases

A special focus is given to case reports that include exhaustive biological and genetic studies that can be illustrative of novel pathological entities. The ultimate goal of this section is to provide clinicians and scientists specializing in pediatrics with advanced tools to develop new therapeutic strategies for children and adolescents affected by immunological disorders.