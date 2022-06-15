Scope

The Pediatric Infectious Diseases section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in pediatric infectious diseases.

Led by a team of expert researchers and clinicians, the Pediatric Infectious Diseases section welcomes submissions in various domains of pediatric infectious diseases, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to infection prevention, early detection, and therapy.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

emerging pathogens

host/pathogen interactions

HIV infection

hospital-acquired infections and infection control measures

infections in developing countries

infections in immunocompromised hosts

infections in neonates

new therapeutic agents

nutrition and infection

public health aspects of pediatric infectious diseases

vaccinology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric infectious diseases, aiming to contribute to clinical advances and improved patient outcomes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pediatric infectious diseases, emerging pathogens, host/pathogen interactions, HIV infection, hospital-acquired infections and infection control measures, infections in developing countries, infections in immunocompromised hosts, infections in neonates, new therapeutic agents, nutrition and infection, public health aspects of pediatric infectious diseases, and vaccinology (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Infectious Diseases section does not consider studies focusing solely on pathogen detection in non-pediatric populations or historical data without relevance to current pediatric care. However, research that emphasizes specific techniques may be considered if it has a fundamental basis in pediatric infectious diseases and contributes to the advancement of knowledge in the field.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric infectious diseases to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.