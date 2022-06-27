Scope

The section seeks to attract manuscripts on all aspects of pediatric infectious diseases, ranging from infections within the community to hospital-acquired infections. Papers reporting innovative approaches, integrating a multidisciplinary approach to infection prevention, early detection and therapy are part of the main focus of this section. Next to that, we also welcome papers regarding the underlying mechanisms, immunology and microbiology of pediatric infectious diseases, together with epidemiological studies and basic science studies that have a clear potential to lead to useful clinical advances.

Even though excellent scientific journals and websites are already available in this subspecialty, our journal- aims to promote publication of original, up-to date quality papers thanks to a supportive editorial policy and an interactive network between its enthusiastic, just renewed Editorial Board.

More specifically the topics to be covered include:

· Vaccinology

· Host/pathogens interactions

· Nutrition and infection

· HIV infection

· Infections in developing countries

· Infections in the neonate

· Infections in the immunocompromized host

· Emerging pathogens

· Hospital-acquired infections and infection control measures

· New therapeutic agents

· Public health aspects of Pediatric Infectious Diseases

To offer relevant data and discussion on the field, different kinds of publications will be encouraged, mainly:

- Original researchs (including from bench to bedside/translational medicine)

- Instructive case reports

- Review and perspective articles on the state of the art