Scope

The Pediatric Neurology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on clinical, translational, and basic science research relevant to child neurology.

Led by Dr. Jo Wilmshurst from the University of Cape Town, the Pediatric Neurology section welcomes submissions in various domains of child neurology, which aim to enhance the understanding and treatment of neurological conditions occurring in childhood.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic science studies related to child neurology

clinical research on pediatric neurological disorders

developmental neurosciences

interdisciplinary approaches to child neurology

international perspectives on pediatric neurology

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding and treatment of neurological conditions in children, with a focus on promoting the health, development, education, and welfare of children throughout the world (UN SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 4: Quality Education).

The Pediatric Neurology section does not consider case reports, submissions focused on medical database searches, or program evaluations. However, the section recognizes the importance of interdisciplinary approaches and international perspectives on pediatric neurology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of child neurology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.