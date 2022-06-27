Scope

The section is dedicated to providing a forum for the publication of innovations, analyses, and observations in clinical, translational and basic science research relevant to child neurology. The scope is broad and multidisciplinary, focusing on neurological conditions occurring in childhood. Our ultimate goal is to promote the health, development, education, and welfare of children throughout the world. Articles relating to the latest clinically relevant findings from well designed, high-quality research in this diverse area are priorities for the section. We believe that this can only be accomplished through international and interdisciplinary co-operation and communication utilizing all aspects of modern cutting-edge electronic media.

The Pediatric Neurology section of Frontiers in Neurology encourages submissions from child neurologists, as well as adult neurologists, with interest and expertise in pediatric neurological disorders. We also invite relevant contributions from our colleagues in general pediatrics, developmental neurosciences, and the pediatric subspecialties. High-quality review articles, clinical and basic science studies are encouraged for submission. We shall diligently endeavor to develop and maintain a distinguished international panel of subsection editors and reviewers. We shall provide prompt, scholarly and constructive reviews of all articles submitted.

Frontiers in Pediatrics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

*For the submission of a, please submit your manuscript to the Research Topic “Pediatric Neurology – Case Report Collection 2022” . Note that any submitted Case Report should represent a significant knowledge gain in the field, have a complete and thorough study, and include 5 or more patients.