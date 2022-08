Scope

The Specialty Section Pediatric Obesity in Frontiers in Pediatrics aims to foster and highlight key aspects of pediatric obesity, with the ultimate goal of promoting new understanding, preventive approaches or therapies for children and adolescents suffering from obesity.

The section focuses upon all the age specific aspects of obesity, with emphasis on gender related features, spanning the translational continuum by pursuing themes which combine both basic and clinical research. The section will meet the need of health care providers to stay informed with the most recent developments in the field. Clinical trials data on new drugs in the pipeline and therapies will be particularly welcome.

Other topics of interest include bone health; carbohydrate metabolism; clinical care; deep phenotyping of obesities; epigenetics; genetics of syndromic and non-syndromic obesities; altered hormonal milieu (thyroid axis and sex hormones); in vivo regulation of lipid and energy metabolism including appetite and satiation; metabolic complications; organs’ cross talk with emphasis on gut, liver and brain; preventive intervention at population level; programming of obesity and associated morbidities; progression to adulthood, puberty and reproduction. Articles dealing with psychological, societal and economic aspects that impact on quality of care (i.e. stigma) are also welcome.

The Section welcomes original research, reviews, systematic reviews, perspectives, clinical practice reviews, case reports, and other article types and controversies that illustrate particular issues or in areas where there is unresolved.