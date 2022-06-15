Scope

The Pediatric Obesity section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge and understanding of pediatric obesity and its related aspects.

Led by a team of expert researchers and clinicians, the Pediatric Obesity section welcomes submissions in various domains of pediatric obesity, which connect between enhancing prevention strategies, therapies, and clinical care for children and adolescents affected by obesity.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

altered hormonal milieu (thyroid axis and sex hormones)

appetite and satiation regulation

bone health

carbohydrate metabolism

clinical care

deep phenotyping of obesities

epigenetics

genetics of syndromic and non-syndromic obesities

in vivo lipid and energy metabolism

metabolic complications

organs' cross talk with emphasis on gut, liver, and brain

preventive intervention at population level

programming of obesity and associated morbidities

progression to adulthood, puberty, and reproduction

psychological, societal, and economic aspects impacting quality of care (e.g., stigma)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric obesity, its prevention, and treatment strategies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of pediatric obesity, prevention strategies, therapies, clinical care, and associated aspects in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Pediatric Obesity section does not consider submissions that lack a relevance to pediatric obesity. Studies focusing solely on adult populations, general nutrition without a specific pediatric obesity context, or research unrelated to the prevention, treatment, or understanding of obesity in children and adolescents are excluded. However, submissions that support and advance the understanding of pediatric obesity, prevention strategies, therapies, clinical care, and associated aspects in relation to promoting good health and well-being, as well as reducing inequalities, are welcomed.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric obesity to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.