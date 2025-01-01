eleni andreou
University of Nicosia
Nicosia, Cyprus
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
University of Nicosia
Nicosia, Cyprus
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Faculty of Medicine, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan University
Rize, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Garrahan Hospital
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Dana-Dwek Children's Hospital
Tel Aviv, Israel
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Self-employed
Falmouth, United States
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Department of Human Pathology in Adulthood and Childhood Gaetano Barresi, University of Messina
Messina, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Autonomous University of Nuevo León
San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Karamandaneio Prefecture Children Hospital of Patras
Patra, Greece
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Leeds Beckett University
Leeds, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Center for Studies and Research on Human Nutrition and Food Behavior Disorders, Department of Public Health, Experimental and Forensic Medicine, University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Guangdong Pharmaceutical University
Guangzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
The Pennsylvania State University (PSU)
University Park, United States
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Deakin University
Geelong, Australia
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity
Independent researcher
Charlotte, NC, United States
Community Reviewer
Pediatric Obesity