Scope

The Pediatric Occupational Therapy section of Frontiers in Occupational Therapy publishes high-quality research that promotes and advances the dissemination of evidence to enable and enhance participation of children and youth with disabilities and their families in meaningful occupations. The section reviews topics that reflect perspectives of children, youth, and families, and evidence of consumer involvement as advisors or co-researchers is expected.

We welcome the submission of original research (experimental or descriptive), validation of evaluation tools, review articles, intervention studies, and policy or practices that will support children and youth participation.

Areas covered:

• Family-centered interventions to support their role in enabling participation

• Participation-focused interventions

• Evaluating participation outcomes

• Community participation interventions

• Policy and practices to support participation and inclusion

• Application of assistive technology to support participation and inclusion.

This specialty section welcomes submissions of manuscripts of various methodologies, including systematic and narrative evidence reviews and syntheses, quantitative (trials, cohort studies, surveys), qualitative (narrative and semi-structured interviews, focus groups, observations), case studies, and mixed-method studies. As well as innovations developed by people with disabilities to enhance social and community participation and inclusion of children and youth with disabilities.