Scope

The Pediatric Occupational Therapy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on promoting and advancing the participation of children and youth with disabilities in meaningful occupations.

Led by a team of expert researchers and clinicians, the Pediatric Occupational Therapy section welcomes submissions in various domains of pediatric occupational therapy, which aim to enhance the understanding and application of evidence-based practices for children, youth, and their families.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

application of assistive technology to support participation and inclusion

community participation interventions

evaluating participation outcomes

family-centered interventions to support their role in enabling participation

participation-focused interventions

policy and practices to support participation and inclusion

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the methods and approaches that support the participation and inclusion of children and youth with disabilities in various settings and contexts.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the application of assistive technology, community participation interventions, evaluating participation outcomes, family-centered interventions, participation-focused interventions, policy and practices to support participation and inclusion, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric occupational therapy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.