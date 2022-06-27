Scope

This section is affiliated with the Pediatric Rheumatology European Society

The Pediatric Rheumatology section publishes articles related both to basic research and to clinical aspects of pediatric disorders related to the musculoskeletal system. Pediatric rheumatology is a thriving field, which now includes inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, as well as disorders of innate immune system such as autoinflammatory diseases. Description of interesting case series will also be welcome.

We encourage submissions of papers which will bring advances in areas including, but not limited to:

· Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

· Connective tissue diseases

· Non-inflammatory pain syndromes, including functional pain syndromes

· Vasculitis

· Periodic fever syndromes

Single case reports will be considered only if bringing substantial knowledge above what is currently known. The section also aims to diffuse guidelines and recommendations by scientific societies, as well as reports from international meetings. Pure basic research will not be the primary aim of the section. Immune deficiency-related research will better be better aimed at the Pediatric Immunology section.

Clinicians and scientists alike will hopefully benefit from research published in this section, having as an objective coverage of pathogenetic, clinical, and therapeutic aspects related to autoimmune and rheumatic disorders in children and adolescents.