Scope

The Pediatric Rheumatology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of musculoskeletal disorders in children and adolescents.

Led by Dr. Erkan Demirkaya from Western University, Canada, the Pediatric Rheumatology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric rheumatology, which aim to enhance understanding and improve treatment options for these conditions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

connective tissue diseases

juvenile idiopathic arthritis

non-inflammatory pain syndromes, including functional pain syndromes

periodic fever syndromes

vasculitis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the pathogenetic, clinical, and therapeutic aspects related to autoimmune and rheumatic disorders in children and adolescents.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of pediatric rheumatology, connective tissue diseases, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, non-inflammatory pain syndromes, periodic fever syndromes, and vasculitis in children and adolescents, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Rheumatology section does not consider pure basic research or immune deficiency-related research, as these topics are better suited for the pediatric immunology section. However, submissions focusing on the pathogenesis, clinical aspects, and therapeutic aspects of autoimmune and rheumatic disorders in children and adolescents are welcome. While infectious diseases and dermatology are outside the scope of pediatric rheumatology, research related to connective tissue diseases, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, non-inflammatory pain syndromes, periodic fever syndromes, and vasculitis in children and adolescents is encouraged. Additionally, animal studies that do not directly contribute to the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, or management of rheumatic conditions in children will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric rheumatology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.