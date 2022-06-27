Scope

This section publishes research articles on all aspects of Pediatric Surgery, from experimental research to clinical papers. We are particularly interested in

- long term outcomes,

- prospective uni- or multi-institutional studies,

- basic science research with application to the pediatric surgical diseases,

- new diagnostic options,

- new surgical techniques and treatment modalities,

- improvements to existing techniques,

- minimally invasive and robotic surgery,

- pediatric plastic and hand surgery,

- pediatric surgical oncology,

- prenatal diagnosis and treatment,

- pediatric gastrointestinal surgery,

- pediatric thoracic surgery,

- pediatric burns and trauma,

- pediatric urology,

- pediatric endocrine surgery,

- pediatric neurosurgery,

- pediatric anesthesia and pain control as well as all other aspects of surgery in children.

Our goal is to present cutting edge advances in the specialty, to stimulate new research in all areas of surgical diseases of childhood, and to promote discussion on the numerous controversial areas in our field.