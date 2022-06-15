Scope

The Social Pediatrics section of Frontiers in Pediatrics publishes high-quality basic, clinical, and translational research, as well as CQI and implementation science reports across the field of Social Pediatrics, a critically important and growing part of Pediatrics. We now know that children’s physical and cultural environments play an overwhelming role in health and wellness - from cancer survival to educational attainment. Scholarship in this area can lead to important advances in the health of children and families. This section welcomes multidisciplinary and collaborative papers, using a variety of rigorous methods, including randomized designs, QI/ statistical process control, community-level interventions with concurrent control groups, analyses of surveys, qualitative and missed-methods studies, and systematic reviews. Case studies or project reports without rigorous evaluation data will not be considered.

Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to:

• The effects of childhood adversity on growth and development

• The importance of early relational health on optimal development

• The role of positive childhood experiences on lifelong health

• The development of new metrics related to flourishing

• The provision of two-generation care to improve child health

• New ways of organizing care to better integrate healthcare with other community resources

• Short behavioral interventions, motivational interviewing, and other approaches to mental healthcare

• Delivery of culturally and linguistically responsive healthcare

• Addressing health-related social needs

• The use of geocoded data to better understand environmental influences on child health

• Local and national policies that effect child and family health

All studies must relate to the social influences on child health, and the interface between healthcare for children and social and cultural factors and resources. Reports that focus on adult health, including reproductive health and pregnancy, specific medical or surgical treatments, or educational approaches in schools, do not fall into the scope of this journal, and should be submitted elsewhere.