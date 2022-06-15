Scope

The Drug Metabolism and Transport section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of metabolism and transport processes related to drugs, endogenous compounds, and environmental chemicals.

Led by Dr. Jaime Kapitulnik from Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Dr. Petr Pavek from Charles University, the section welcomes submissions in the various domains of drug metabolism and transport, which connect the understanding of these processes to their practical applications and implications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

design of innovative tools for determining drug metabolism and transport in vitro and in vivo

genetic variability and polymorphisms in drug metabolism and transport

in vitro to in vivo extrapolations (IVIVE) for drug metabolism and transport

modeling of drug metabolism and transport for effective drug design

regulation of drug metabolizing enzymes and drug transporters

theoretical and mechanistic work on drug metabolism and transport

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of drug metabolism and transport, aiming to enhance the understanding and application of these processes in drug development and therapeutic strategies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

The Drug Metabolism and Transport section does not consider submissions focused on therapeutic interventions, as these topics fall outside the scope of this section's focus on drug metabolism and transport mechanisms. However, the section does welcome submissions related to drug delivery systems, including nanoparticle technology, and cancer treatment, as long as they are directly connected to drug metabolism and transport processes.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug metabolism and transport to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.