Main content

Scope Acute inflammation is a physiological response to insult or injury followed by a coordinated program of resolution, which promotes the restoration of tissue structure and function. Disruption of the resolution processes can lead to chronic persistent inflammation which plays a role in the progression of many diseases, such as atherosclerosis, cancer and neurodegeneration. Several drugs are available, but there is still an important gap to be filled by developing new therapeutics, which should be safer and more specific to different inflammation-related diseases. Therefore, it is necessary to invest more effort into understanding the molecular mechanisms regulating the checkpoints that turn on/off the inflammatory response. The mission of this specialty section is to provide a forum for discussing all critical aspects of inflammation to accelerate the process of drug development and to identify biomarkers of drug efficacy and toxicity. Studies of animal models predictive of human disease are welcome in order to translate the new knowledge into the development of new drugs and new diagnostics of disease susceptibility and progression as quickly as possible. There will also be room for pharmacoepidemiological and pharmacogenomic studies to release information on drug hazards as quickly as possible, so appropriate decisions in risk management can be taken. Frontiers in Pharmacology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Pharmacol.

Abbreviation fphar

Electronic ISSN 1663-9812

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.988 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Inflammation Pharmacology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Inflammation Pharmacology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.