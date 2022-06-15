Scope

The Inflammation Pharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing inflammation-related diseases.

Led by Dr. Paola Patrignani from the Department of Neuroscience, Imaging and Clinical Sciences at the University of Studies G. d'Annunzio Chieti and Pescara, and Dr. Dieter Steinhilber from Goethe University Frankfurt, the section welcomes submissions in various domains of inflammation research, which aim to enhance the development of new therapeutics and diagnostics for inflammation-related diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

animal models predictive of human disease

biomarkers of drug efficacy and toxicity

drug development for inflammation-related diseases

molecular mechanisms regulating inflammatory response checkpoints

pharmacoepidemiological and pharmacogenomic studies to release information on drug hazards

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular mechanisms, drug development, and diagnostics related to inflammation and its role in disease progression.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of inflammation-related diseases, drug development, and diagnostics, contributing to the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Inflammation Pharmacology section does not consider manuscripts reporting plant extracts, and traditional Chinese medicine. Studies related to acupuncture, should be performed by licensed acupuncturists to be considered for peer review, and any manuscripts reporting in-silico studies or network pharmacology data must include experimental validation of the proposed mechanisms. However, studies focused on specific diseases unrelated to inflammation, dietary interventions, or analytical techniques may be considered if they have relevance to inflammation pharmacology. Research on oxidative stress is only considered if it has a direct connection to inflammation and pharmacological interventions. Case studies and bibliometric analyses will only be considered for publication if they propose innovative mechanisms or novel treatment approaches. Additionally, manuscripts reporting network pharmacology data must include experimental validation of the proposed mechanisms to be considered for publication.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of inflammation research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.