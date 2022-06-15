Scope

The Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of genetic variation and its impact on drug pharmacokinetics, biodisposition, and drug response.

Led by Prof. José Agúndez, head of the Institute of Molecular Pathology Biomarkers at the University of Extremadura, the section welcomes submissions in various domains of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics, which connect the understanding of genetic variation to drug development and clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

animal and human genetic and genomic variation related to drug pharmacokinetics, biodisposition, and drug response

clinical translation and application of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics in drug development

development and refinement of policies and guidelines for a safer and more effective implementation of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics

effect of genetic and genomic variation on drug-gene interactions and drug-drug interactions

effects of genetic variation on gene expression and function

ethical, legal, and economic aspects of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics

method and strategy development in pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics research

pharmacogenetic and pharmacogenomic variability in different ethnicities

role of epigenetic and non-genetic factors in drug disposition and response

single nucleotide polymorphisms to large structural variations in pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the genetic and genomic factors influencing drug action, metabolism, and clinical applications.

The section welcomes high-quality submissions that support and advance the understanding of genetic variation, drug development, clinical applications, adverse drug events, and ethical considerations in pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics and are close-lined to the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics section does not consider submissions focused solely on cell biology, immunology, cancer research, or virology unless they have a clear relevance to pharmacogenetics or pharmacogenomics. Studies that primarily investigate molecular mechanisms without addressing the genetic basis of drug pharmacokinetics or response are also outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacogenetics and pharmacogenomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.