Specialty chief editor josé a g agúndez

Scope Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics covers all aspects of genetic variation that is of potential relevance for the way drugs or other xenobiotic substances act on the body, and for the way the body acts on drugs, including basic research, clinical translation and applications in drug development.



In this exciting and highly interdisciplinary field we welcome studies of high quality research that explore pharmacologically relevant genetic and genomic variation in humans and animals from single nucleotide polymorphisms to large structural variations, including their occurrence in different ethnicities, effects on gene expression and function, method and strategy development, clinical significance, exploration and applications of clinical translation, as well as ethical, legal, economic, and drug developmental aspects. While genetic variation is the primary focus of this specialty section, the contributions of epigenetic and non-genetic factors to drug disposition and drug response are also welcome.



Our vision is to cover the leading edge of the field of pharmacogenetics/genomics and to provide the scientific community with a highly efficient and transparent publication platform for the rapid dissemination of their valuable work.



Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics is also listed as specialty section in Frontiers in Genetics and authors can choose their preferred portal.

Pharmacogenetics and Pharmacogenomics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code.

