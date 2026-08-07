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Review

Accepted on 29 Jul 2026

Molecular Reprogramming in Cutaneous Melanoma: The Central Role of G9a and EZH2 Methyltransferase Inhibitors in Tumor Plasticity, Immune Evasion, and Therapeutic Resistance

in Pharmacology of Anti-Cancer Drugs

  • Melissa Yoshimi Sakamoto Maeda Nisimoto
  • Daniel Arcuschin de Oliveira
  • Heitor Raia Bottura
  • Wagner RS Sousa
  • Gabrielle N Sividanes
  • Amanda Faris Marques
  • Maria Clara Ferreira Vivi
  • Jaciara MS Hunnicutt
  • Alexandre G Romagnolo
  • Beatriz L Gorini
Frontiers in Pharmacology
  • 155 views