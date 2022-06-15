Scope

The Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of ion channels, their pharmacology, and related disorders.

Led by Dr. Diana Conte Camerino from the University of Bari Aldo Moro, the Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies section welcomes submissions in the various domains of ion channel research, which connect the understanding of physiological roles and pathological processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

cellular functions of ion channels

channelopathies and their genetic basis

drug screening for ion channel targeting

ion channel dysfunction in pathological processes

ion channel pharmacogenomics

ion channel subtypes and drug selectivity

molecular and cellular systems related to ion channels

new therapies targeting ion channels

toxicants affecting ion channels

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the properties, pharmacology, and roles of ion channels in health and disease.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies section does not consider submissions focused on general disease treatment that is unrelated to ion channels or channelopathies. Studies that do not involve ion channels, their pharmacology, or related disorders, such as snake biology, are also outside the scope of this section. However, submissions that explore the role of ion channels in the context of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, cancer treatment, or weight management are welcome, as they contribute to the understanding of ion channel functions and their potential therapeutic applications.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ion channel research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.