Main content

Scope Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies publishes significant clinical and basic research articles dealing with all aspects of ion channels, pharmacology, and channelopathies. We are interested in studies such on genetics, molecular and cellular systems, and organisms, as well as novel drug screening and new therapies. Ion channels are transmembrane proteins participating in many, if not all, cellular functions, whereas dysfunction of ion channels are key events in many pathological processes. Channelopathies, which refer to monogenic disorders due to mutations in ion channel genes in its more stringent definition, have greatly contributed to our understanding of the physiological role of the various ion channels, and of the potential involvement of these channels in multigenic or acquired diseases. Importantly, ion channels are the main target of many drugs already used in many diseases, including for instance cardiovascular, central nervous system, and metabolic diseases. Intensive research is now conducted to develop new drugs selective for channel subtypes, and to resolve the intimate drug-channel interactions. Last but not least, ion channels are also the target of many toxicants, and pharmacogenomics highlights how polymorphisms/mutations in ion channel genes may alter therapy success. With a greater understanding of ion channel properties and pharmacology, together with the elucidation of primary and secondary channelopathies, ion channels will continue to present a growing substantial target of interest for the pharmaceutical sector.

Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies offers a unique, highly efficient and transparent publication platform to the scientific community for the rapid dissemination of all innovative and valuable findings that cover the leading edge of the above-mentioned fields. Frontiers in Pharmacology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Pharmacol.

Abbreviation fphar

Electronic ISSN 1663-9812

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.988 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.