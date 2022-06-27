diana conte camerino
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
University of Illinois Chicago
Chicago, United States
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
University of Bern
Bern, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
University of Wollongong
Wollongong, Australia
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
Georgetown University
Washington, United States
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
Tel Aviv University
Tel Aviv, Israel
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
University of Miami
Coral Gables, United States
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
INSERM U1087 Institut du Thorax
Nantes, France
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
Virginia Commonwealth University, Dept. of Physiology & Biophysics
Richmond, VA, United States
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
University of Poitiers
Poitiers, France
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
Medical University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
University of York
York, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies
University of Ferrara
Ferrara, Italy
Associate Editor
Pharmacology of Ion Channels and Channelopathies