Scope

The Predictive Toxicology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the prediction of toxicity in humans and understanding their mechanisms.

Led by Dr. Ursula Gundert-Remy from Charité - Universitaetsmedizin Berlin, the section welcomes submissions in various domains of toxicology, which aim to transform toxicology testing from an observational science to a truly predictive science for the benefit of the population in drug development, chemical risk assessment, and food safety.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

computational tools for extrapolating from in vitro results to in vivo effects

high-throughput systems for identification of pathway-specific toxicity

in silico, in vitro and in vivo studies elucidating potential toxicity

in vitro systems for tissue-selective toxicity

tools suited to analyze effect sizes and adverse outcome pathways

Submissions are welcome when providing in-depth knowledge on the development and application of non-animal test systems, innovative tools, and techniques for predicting human toxicity.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the predictive toxicology, drug development, chemical risk assessment, and food safety, and are close lined to the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

The Predictive Toxicology section does not consider submissions focused on treatment of diseases (e.g. cancer, hypertension), or reports on clinical trials, as these topics fall outside the scope of predictive toxicology and its emphasis on understanding the adverse effects of chemical substances and drugs on human health and the environment. However, analysis of data repositories and data banks containing solid information on adverse drug reactions could be considered on a case-by-case basis.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of toxicology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.