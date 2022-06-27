Main content

Specialty chief editor ursula gundert-remy Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin Berlin , Germany Specialty Chief Editor Predictive Toxicology

Scope Predictive Toxicology aims to publish major research work with the potential of realizing the most important specific objectives in the field, i.e., to reliably predict toxicity in humans. This encompasses studies to elucidate the dose-effect relationship of toxicity of xenobiotics and other substances, to identify the cellular and molecular pathways leading to toxicity, and to elaborate quantitative relationships between dose-concentration–time and effect. We welcome papers dealing with all aspects of toxicity with a special focus on non-animal test systems; examples are systems in silico, in vitro, ex vivo, stem cells artificial platforms, or high-throughput systems and their combination with innovative tools and techniques such as omics techniques combined with modeling and simulation. Predictive Toxicology is primarily focused on human derived systems and human outcomes, animal systems might be helpful in achieving this goal. Modern toxicology is a typical translational science and it is the aim of Predictive Toxicology to contribute to the aim in transforming toxicology testing from primarily observational science to a truly predictive science for the benefit of drug development, chemical risk assessment, and food safety.

Tentative list of areas: - In vitro systems (- tissue-selective toxicity) - High-throughput systems (- pathway specific toxicity) - Pathway specific effects - Computational systems for the extrapolation from in vitro results to in vivo effect size Frontiers in Pharmacology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Pharmacol.

Abbreviation fphar

Electronic ISSN 1663-9812

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.988 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Predictive Toxicology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Predictive Toxicology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

