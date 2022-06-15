Scope

The Respiratory Pharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the pre-clinical and clinical pharmacology of drugs for respiratory diseases treatment.

Led by Prof. Paolo Montuschi from Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, Italy, and Imperial College London, UK, the section welcomes submissions in various domains of respiratory pharmacology, which connect the development of personalized and targeted pharmacological therapies for respiratory diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

development of new non-invasive techniques for assessing and monitoring lung inflammation and pharmacological response

development of predictive models of pharmacotherapeutic response based on integration of multidimensional data, including omics, and artificial intelligence

discovery and validation of biomarkers of pharmacotherapeutic response

elucidation of pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic characteristics of approved drugs

identification of best treatment outcomes

identification of molecular targets/pathways for fostering research and development of drugs for respiratory diseases

multidisciplinary translational research for the pharmacotherapy of respiratory diseases

new drugs and pharmacological strategies for treatment of respiratory diseases

regulatory aspects of drugs for respiratory diseases

role of molecular and clinical phenotyping and endotyping in drug response variability

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the pharmacological aspects of respiratory diseases treatment and related research areas.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being .

The Respiratory Pharmacology section does not consider contributions from authors with direct or indirect links to the tobacco industry, including past or current employment, paid consultancy, or receipt of financial or in-kind benefits. Additionally, submissions focused on traditional herbal medicine, unless supported by valid analytical methodologies/techniques to qualitatively and quantitatively identify the active pharmacological ingredients, or research on pulmonary diseases without a strong connection to pharmacological interventions, are outside the scope of this section. However, the section will consider submissions related to adverse event reporting and gene overexpression studies if they are relevant to respiratory pharmacology and contribute to the development of personalized and rational pharmacological therapies for respiratory diseases.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of respiratory pharmacology to clinicians, researchers, industry, regulators, policymakers, and the general public.