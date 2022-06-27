Main content

Specialty chief editor alastair george stewart The University of Melbourne Parkville , Australia Specialty Chief Editor Translational Pharmacology

Scope The section Translational Pharmacology publishes original and review articles on the most outstanding advances across the spectrum of research that is undertaken to from drug discovery to market. We consider Translational Pharmacology as a two-way road: bench to bedside and bedside to bench. This concept, initiated in 2003 in translational medicine, is increasingly important in Pharmacological Research and Development. Articles for submission may present studies that validate drug targets or describe pharmacological characterization of known or novel compounds. The full suite of development activities is of interest, especially those concerning the relationship between pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics. Articles addressing safety, efficacy, toxicology and toxicokinetics are within the scope of the specialty section. Studies dealing with drug formulation and delivery may be considered when these are integrated with biological studies. This section has a specific interest in promoting the use of organ- and disease-on-a-chip and related 3 dimensional in vitro models of chronic diseases. Studies dealing with the application of mechanical inputs and outputs in assessment of drug actions, as well as those on agents impacting on cellular and molecular mechanics will be identified in an emerging sub-discipline of “Mechanopharmacology”. The overall goal of Translational Pharmacology is to build a research platform and to inform and educate the scientific community on current developments and approaches to translation of knowledge on drug targets into new medicines. Frontiers in Pharmacology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Pharmacol.

Abbreviation fphar

Electronic ISSN 1663-9812

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.988 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Translational Pharmacology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Translational Pharmacology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.