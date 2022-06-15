Scope

The Translational Pharmacology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of drug discovery and development processes.

Led by Dr. Roberto Paganelli from the Saint Camillus International University of Health and Medical Sciences, Italy, the Translational Pharmacology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pharmacological research, which connect bench to bedside and bedside to bench.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

drug formulation and delivery (when integrated with biological studies)

drug target validation

efficacy and safety assessment

mechanopharmacology

organ- and disease-on-a-chip models, and related 3 dimensional in vitro models of chronic diseases

pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics

toxicology and toxicokinetics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the translation of drug target knowledge into new medicines.

The section welcomes submissions which are closely aligned with the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, and the SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

The Translational Pharmacology section does not consider submissions focused on meta-analyses, or cohort studies. Additionally, research primarily centered on obesity without a foundation in pharmacological interventions falls outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pharmacological research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.