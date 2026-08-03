Brief Research Report
Published on 03 Aug 2026
Increased fasting plasma succinate levels are associated with higher resting heart rate in young sedentary adults
in Mitochondrial Research
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Brief Research Report
Published on 03 Aug 2026
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