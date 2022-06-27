Main content

Specialty chief editor david cohen Sorbonne Universités Paris , France Specialty Chief Editor Adolescent and Young Adult Psychiatry

Scope The Adolescent and Young Adult psychiatry section of Frontiers in Psychiatry focuses on relationships between developmental processes, mental health, and psychiatric illness. The section aims to publish significant clinical and epidemiological studies linking developmental science with psychiatry, with particular attention to adolescence and young adulthood. It also publishes basic science findings relevant to this theme and works from allied disciplines (e.g., psychology, cognitive neuroscience, linguistics) that may have clinical impacts. We strongly encourage developmental scientists and researchers from allied disciplines to bring their work to the attention of Adolescent and Young Adult Psychiatry. In particular, we emphasize the value of longitudinal studies for increasing understanding of the development of psychiatric disorders, especially the new generation of longitudinal studies that incorporate conventional or high-throughput molecular genetics. As longitudinal studies increasingly include structural and functional magnetic resonance imaging and other modalities used to image the brain, these will enrich our understanding of brain development and the development of psychiatric disorder. There is also continued needs for careful studies on the transition period for adolescence to adulthood, clinical description of new syndromes and for studies investigating how changes in environmental risk factors and society in general may influence the development or the expression of psychopathology in adolescents and young adults. Frontiers in Psychiatry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychiatry

Abbreviation fpsyt

Electronic ISSN 1664-0640

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Embase, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.435 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Adolescent and Young Adult Psychiatry welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology Report, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Adolescent and Young Adult Psychiatry, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

