Scope

The Adolescent and Young Adult Psychiatry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between developmental processes, mental health, and psychiatric illness in adolescents and young adults.

The Adolescent and Young Adult Psychiatry section welcomes submissions in various domains of psychiatry, which connect developmental science with clinical and epidemiological studies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

brain development and psychiatric disorders

clinical descriptions of new syndromes

cognitive neuroscience and linguistics

developmental science and psychiatry

environmental risk factors and societal influences

longitudinal studies incorporating molecular genetics

structural and functional magnetic resonance imaging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, manifestation, and impact of psychiatric disorders in adolescents and young adults.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of brain development, psychiatric disorders, cognitive neuroscience, developmental science, environmental risk factors, and societal influences in adolescents and young adults, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 4 (Quality Education).

The Adolescent and Young Adult Psychiatry section does not consider submissions focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic without a relevance to adolescent mental health or research primarily centered on adult mental health, as these topics fall outside the scope of this section's focus on adolescent and young adult psychiatric issues. Additionally, studies on blood composition are excluded, as they do not directly contribute to the understanding of brain development, psychiatric disorders, cognitive neuroscience, developmental science, environmental risk factors, and societal influences in adolescents and young adults.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.