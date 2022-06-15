Scope

The Anxiety and Stress Disorders section is committed to publishing research centered on the investigation and understanding of anxiety and stress-related conditions.

Guided by Dr. Marco Grados from the School of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University, the Anxiety and Stress Disorders section encourages submissions that span various domains within the field, aiming to connect the understanding of mechanisms, clinical presentations, and interventions for anxiety and stress disorders.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

generalized anxiety disorder, separation anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, panic disorder/agoraphobia, and phobias

obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety comorbid with OCD-related disorders

post-traumatic stress disorder and stress-related disorders

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of anxiety and stress disorders, including their mechanisms, clinical presentations, and potential interventions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of anxiety and stress disorders, mechanisms, clinical presentations, and interventions (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Anxiety and Stress Disorders section does not consider articles focusing on cancer treatment or chronic pain management, as these topics fall outside the scope of anxiety and stress-related disorders. However, submissions related to biomarker research, serum analysis, or disability studies may be considered if they are directly relevant to the understanding and advancement of anxiety and stress disorders, their mechanisms, clinical presentations, and interventions.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Anxiety and Stress Disorders to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.