Main content

Specialty chief editor marco grados School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine Baltimore , United States Specialty Chief Editor Anxiety and Stress Disorders

Scope Anxiety disorders affect 40 million adults in the United States every year and are the most common form of mental illness in the United States, yet only 1/3 of those suffering with anxiety receive treatment. The section on Anxiety and Stress Disorders focuses on basic science, pre-clinical, and clinical research studies which explore all aspects of mechanism, clinical presentation, and clinical intervention in anxiety conditions. This section will also consider research related to stress reactions and stress-related conditions which are linked to or independent of anxiety conditions. We are particularly interested in receiving research on the reciprocal association between anxiety and stress, emphasizing translational aspect of this relationship. Submissions to Anxiety and Stress Disorders may address the following topics: • Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Separation Anxiety Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder/Agoraphobia, Phobias • Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and Anxiety comorbid with OCD-Related Disorders • Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Stress-Related Disorders Frontiers in Psychiatry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Psychiatry

Abbreviation fpsyt

Electronic ISSN 1664-0640

Indexed in PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, PsycINFO, Embase, CLOCKSS, Social Science Citation Index (SSCI)

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.435 Impact Factor 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Anxiety and Stress Disorders welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Data Report, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Registered Report, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology Report. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Anxiety and Stress Disorders, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.