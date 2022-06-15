Scope

The Autism section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of autism spectrum disorders.

Led by Dr. Antonio Persico from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, the Autism section welcomes submissions in various domains of autism research, which aim to connect basic science with clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models

biomarkers and predictors of outcome

brain imaging

clinical management

developmental trajectories

environmental factors

epidemiology

genetics

long-term prognosis

neurobiology

neuropsychology

neurophysiology

pharmacological and behavioral interventions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of autism research, with a focus on translational studies that can improve the lives of individuals with autism and their families.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of autism spectrum disorders, animal models, biomarkers, brain imaging, clinical management, developmental trajectories, environmental factors, epidemiology, genetics, long-term prognosis, neurobiology, neuropsychology, neurophysiology, and pharmacological and behavioral interventions (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Autism section does not consider submissions focusing on general statistical analysis without a relevance to autism research or broad psychological topics that do not specifically address autism spectrum disorders or their underlying mechanisms. However, we do welcome submissions related to gastrointestinal health, as long as they have a clear connection to autism research and contribute to the understanding and treatment of autism spectrum disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of autism research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.