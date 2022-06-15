Krembil Centre for Neuroinformatics, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto

Scope

The Computational Psychiatry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding psychiatric disorders through computational modeling and data integration.

Led by Dr. Andreea Diaconescu from Krembil Centre for Neuroinformatics, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, and Dr. Qiyong Gong from Sichuan University, the Computational Psychiatry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of computational psychiatry, which connect interdisciplinary data sources to advance the understanding of mental disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational and statistical methodologies

computational work with brain histology

defining patient subgroups empirically using machine learning approaches

establishing clinical relevance of computational research

multimodal neuroimaging

psychiatric taxonomy

translational medicine

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of state-of-the-art methodologies and data integration approaches to study mental disorders or advance understanding of them.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Computational Psychiatry section does not consider submissions focusing on clinical diagnosis without a computational aspect or emotional development studies that do not incorporate computational approaches. However, biomarker research may be considered if it is related to computational methods and contributes to the understanding of mental disorders. The emphasis should be on the integration of computational techniques within the field of psychiatry.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of computational psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.