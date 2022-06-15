Scope

The Molecular Psychiatry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of psychiatric disorders through molecular approaches.

Led by Dr. Ming Li from Zhejiang University, the Molecular Psychiatry section welcomes submissions in various domains of psychiatric research, which aim to enhance the connection between molecular findings and clinical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic functional mechanisms of psychopharmacological agents

characterization of genes, biological pathways, and non-coding RNAs in psychiatric disorders using in vivo and in vitro approaches

identification of genes and genetic variants related to psychiatric disorders

neuroimaging investigations to assess the nature, etiology, and pathophysiology of psychiatric disorders

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular aspects of psychiatric disorders and their potential clinical implications. While the primary focus is on human studies, in vitro and animal studies closely related to psychiatric research on humans are also welcome. The ultimate goal is to accelerate communication in the field and stimulate molecular research in psychiatry.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of psychiatric disorders, molecular approaches, and clinical applications in line with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Molecular Psychiatry section does not consider submissions focused on animal studies without a direct relevance to human psychiatric disorders, substance abuse without molecular underpinnings, or nutrition studies without a clear connection to molecular psychiatry. Additionally, studies on language development will only be considered if they are directly related to molecular mechanisms underlying psychiatric disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of psychiatric research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.