Scope

The Neuroimaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of neuropsychiatric diseases and their treatments through neuroimaging techniques.

Led by Dr. Stefan Borgwardt from the University of Lübeck, the Neuroimaging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cognitive neuroscience, social neuroscience, clinical psychiatry, neurology, neuropsychiatry, and animal research, which connect basic research with clinical practice and contribute to the development of more effective pharmacological and psychological treatments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal research in neuropsychiatry

clinical applications in translational psychiatry and neuroscience

clinical psychiatry and neurology

cognitive neuroscience

connectivity and modulation in neuropsychiatric disorders

early manifestations of neuropsychiatric disorders

functional neuroimaging techniques (e.g., MRI, fMRI, DTI, EEG, MEG)

neural structures, functions, and circuits associated with neuropsychiatric disorders

social neuroscience

structural imaging in neuropsychiatry

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the dynamic interplay among brain regions to understand cognitive, emotional, or behavioral regulation using neuroimaging techniques.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of neuropsychiatric diseases, their treatments, and the development of more effective pharmacological and psychological treatments in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Neuroimaging section does not consider submissions focusing on general psychology, mental health, stress management, sleep disorders, or substance abuse without a strong neuroimaging component. However, studies that investigate these topics with a clear emphasis on the use of neuroimaging techniques to understand brain function or structure related to neuropsychiatric disorders and their treatments are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cognitive neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.