Scope

The Neurostimulation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of neuropsychiatric diseases and their treatments.

Led by Dr. Ti-Fei Yuan from Shanghai Mental Health Center, School of Medicine, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the Neurostimulation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cognitive neuroscience, social neuroscience, clinical psychiatry, neurology, and neuropsychiatry, which connect the dynamic interplay among brain regions to understand cognitive, emotional, or behavioral regulation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal research

brain stimulation modalities (noninvasive and invasive techniques)

cognitive neuroscience

clinical psychiatry

neurology

neuropsychiatry

social neuroscience

technologies that alter brain function through electrical, magnetic, radiowave, or focally targeted pharmacologic stimulation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between brain regions and their role in cognitive, emotional, or behavioral regulation using various neurostimulation techniques.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neurostimulation section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general research methodologies or frequency analysis without a foundation in neurostimulation techniques or their applications. However, studies that do not specifically address the underlying mechanisms, effects, or outcomes of neurostimulation but still contribute to the understanding of neuropsychiatric diseases and their treatments may be considered if they align with the section's focus on cognitive neuroscience, social neuroscience, clinical psychiatry, neurology, and neuropsychiatry.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cognitive neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.