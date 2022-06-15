Scope

The Personality Disorders section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing challenges in personality disorders across all age groups.

Led by Dr. Jean Marc Guile from the University of Picardie Jules Verne, the Personality Disorders section welcomes submissions in various domains of personality disorders, which aim to connect cognitive science and developmental psychopathology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

attachment theory

epidemiology

genetics

neuroimaging

pathophysiology

therapeutics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the transition from adolescence to adulthood, parent-infant early interactions, and multidisciplinary approaches to personality disorders for improved evaluation, treatment, research, and practice.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Personality Disorders section does not consider submissions focusing exclusively on online education or regional studies, as they do not directly pertain to the understanding, diagnosis, or treatment of personality disorders. Research lacking a foundation in the psychological aspects of personality disorders will also be deemed unsuitable. However, studies involving children and adolescents are welcome, as they contribute to the understanding of personality disorders across all age groups and the transition from adolescence to adulthood.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of personality disorders to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.