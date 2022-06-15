Scope

The Public Mental Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on promoting mental health, preventing mental disorders, and providing care.

Led by Prof. Wulf Rössler from Charité University Medicine Berlin, the Public Mental Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of public mental health, which address the intersection between mental health promotion, prevention, and care provision.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assessment of risk and protective factors

health policy topics related to mental health

labor market issues related to mental health

mental health services research

social epidemiology of mental disorders

social inclusion and exclusion

social inequalities and adversity

stigma and discrimination

violence and substance abuse

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of public mental health, encompassing the listed topics and their impact on individuals and society.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, including mental health promotion, prevention, and care provision (SDG 3), social inclusion and reducing inequalities (SDG 10), addressing labor market issues related to mental health (SDG 8), and promoting health policy topics related to mental health (SDG 3).

The section does not accept papers concerning simple bibliometric studies, and instead encourages systematic reviews adhering to PRISMA guidelines with conclusions related to public health. Studies that are too clinically focused without relevance to public mental health, such as those focusing on cardiovascular health, pregnancy and birth outcomes, medical treatment of specific conditions, or clinical trials and methodologies unrelated to mental health or public mental health interventions, are considered outside the scope of this section.

We prefer representative samples over convenience samples and face to face interviews over online surveys. Convenience online samples are of particular concern due to decreasing methodological rigor, potentially compromising the quality and reliability of published findings. In case of observational studies please follow the STROBE Guidelines for Observational Studies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of public mental health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.