Specialty chief editor gui-lu long Tsinghua University Beijing , China Specialty Chief Editor Quantum Communication

Scope The Quantum Communication section publishes high quality research devoted to development of secure quantum communication and quantum cryptography technologies based on quantum science. This includes quantum communication and quantum cryptography protocols, such as: quantum key distribution; quantum secure direct communication; quantum teleportation; quantum secret sharing; quantum dense coding; quantum oblivious transfer; single and entangled photons sources; quantum memories and repeaters; quantum internet; and other essential enabling technologies related to this field. As some of the technologies will gradually go to real application, the combination and integration with classical communication, classical cryptography and existing internet are essential, and research in this area is also included in this section. Key areas of this section include, but are not limited to: Designs and demonstrations of quantum communication and quantum cryptography protocols, such as quantum key distribution, quantum secure direct communication, quantum teleportation, quantum secret sharing, quantum dense coding, quantum oblivious transfer.

Single photon and entangled photon sources.

Quantum memories and quantum repeaters.

Security of quantum communication protocols.

Quantum internet structure and protocols.

Quantum related classical communication, cryptography and networks.

Facts Short name Front. Quantum. Sci. Technol.

Abbreviation frqst

Electronic ISSN 2813-2181

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), DeepGreen, Jisc, MyScienceWork

