Scope

The Quantum Communication section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the advancement of secure quantum communication and quantum cryptography technologies.

Led by Prof. Gui-Lu Long from Tsinghua University, the Quantum Communication section welcomes submissions in the various domains of quantum science, which connect the development of quantum technologies with their real-world applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

designs and demonstrations of quantum communication and quantum cryptography protocols, such as quantum key distribution, quantum secure direct communication, quantum teleportation, quantum secret sharing, quantum dense coding, quantum oblivious transfer

quantum internet structure and protocols

quantum memories and quantum repeaters

quantum related classical communication, cryptography, and networks

security of quantum communication protocols

single photon and entangled photon sources

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the focus area of quantum communication and its related technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the quantum communication, quantum cryptography technologies, and their real-world applications in achieving SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of quantum science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.