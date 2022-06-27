Main content

Scope The Quantum Engineering section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of quantum engineering. Quantum engineering is concerned with the design, building and application of quantum devices and quantum materials, and in particular with aspects that are transverse to all quantum technologies, from highly scalable quantum computation to individual quantum sensors. Areas covered in this section include, but are not limited to: Design and characterization of physical qubits and qudits, in any platform, including the technology for resetting, controlling, monitoring, measuring and protecting from decoherence said quantum systems.

Design of couplers, links and interfaces between quantum devices, including mediators of interactions between qubits, quantum channels for the transport of quantum information, transducers between microwave or phonon excitations and the optical regime.

Engineering of artificial interactions in quantum materials, quantum simulators and quantum computers. Interfacing of quantum technologies with quantum materials, as well as the hybridization of different quantum systems to produce innovative designs.

Characterization and control of quantum devices. The techniques considered range from applied benchmarking and verification tools, to the design of optimal controls, both with open and closed-loop techniques, from ab-initio modelizations to classical machine learning.

Interface between classical and quantum technologies, other than algorithmic applications considered in the quantum information section. Accepted topics include also enabling technologies, such as quantum amplification, generation of quantum states of light, quantum microwave technologies, and other techniques to inject and extract information from the quantum device.

Strategies and technologies for scaling up NISQ and future quantum devices. All studies must contribute insights into the field of quantum technologies. Work on engineering science not directly related to quantum technologies do not fall within the scope of this section.

Facts Short name Front. Quantum. Sci. Technol.

Abbreviation frqst

Electronic ISSN 2813-2181

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), DeepGreen, Jisc, MyScienceWork

Submission Quantum Engineering welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Specialty Grand Challenge. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Quantum Engineering, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

