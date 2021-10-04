Scope

The Quantum Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of quantum devices and materials.

Led by Dr. Juan José García-Ripoll from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the Quantum Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of quantum engineering, which connect fundamental and applied research to advance the field of quantum technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

artificial interactions in quantum materials, quantum simulators, and quantum computers

characterization and control of quantum devices

design and characterization of physical qubits and qudits in various platforms

engineering of couplers, links, and interfaces between quantum devices

interface between classical and quantum technologies

strategies and technologies for scaling up near-term intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) and future quantum devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, building, and application of quantum devices and materials, contributing insights into the field of quantum technologies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of quantum engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.