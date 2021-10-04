Scope

The Quantum Information Theory section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of quantum information through fundamental and applied studies.

Led by Prof. Karl Hess from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, the Quantum Information Theory section welcomes submissions in the various domains of quantum physics, which connect theoretical foundations with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

decoherence in open quantum systems

quantum algorithms

quantum control

quantum error mitigation and correction

quantum machine learning

quantum resource characterisation

quantum simulations and their interpretations (including applications such as lasers based on photonic crystals)

verification of quantum devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the technological applications of quantum physics, contributing to the development and understanding of quantum information systems. The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of quantum physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.