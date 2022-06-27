Main content

Specialty chief editor florian mintert Imperial College London London , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Quantum Information Theory

Scope The Quantum Information Theory section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of quantum information and related quantum physics. The prospect of using quantum mechanical systems for calculations and simulations has sparked scientific activities covering the full range from engineering of quantum hardware to computer science and mathematics. Rapid experimental progress has resulted in maturisation of the field and expansion beyond the academic sector. This specialty section welcomes submissions of manuscripts from the full breath of quantum physics that advance the field of quantum information. Areas covered include, but are not limited to: Quantum algorithms

Quantum simulation

Quantum machine learning

Quantum control

Quantum error correction

Quantum error mitigation

Decoherence in open quantum systems

Verification of quantum devices

Quantum resource characterisation All submitted manuscripts are expected to relate to technological applications of quantum physics. Work on quantum physics without relation to technological applications does not fall within the scope of this section.

Facts Short name Front. Quantum. Sci. Technol.

Abbreviation frqst

Electronic ISSN 2813-2181

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), DeepGreen, Jisc, MyScienceWork

