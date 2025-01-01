birgit prodinger
Faculty of Medicine, University of Augsburg
Augsburg, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Human Functioning Science: Classification, Measurement and Epidemiology of Functioning
Pettenkofer School of Public Health
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Human Functioning Science: Classification, Measurement and Epidemiology of Functioning
IRCCS Carlo Besta Neurological Institute Foundation
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Human Functioning Science: Classification, Measurement and Epidemiology of Functioning
Center for Rehabilitation in Global Health Systems, WHO Collaborating Center, University of Lucerne
Lucerne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Human Functioning Science: Classification, Measurement and Epidemiology of Functioning
University of Malaya
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Human Functioning Science: Classification, Measurement and Epidemiology of Functioning
Swiss Paraplegic Research
Nottwil, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Human Functioning Science: Classification, Measurement and Epidemiology of Functioning