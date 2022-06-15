Scope

The Interventions for Rehabilitation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and evaluation of rehabilitation interventions.

Led by Dr. Astrid Van Wieringen from KU Leuven, the Interventions for Rehabilitation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of rehabilitation, which connect evidence-based practices with the improvement of human functioning.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cognition

hearing

mental interventions

movement

pharmacological

sleep

tactile

telerehabilitation

visual

vocal

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about interventions that enhance the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of rehabilitation strategies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the cognition, hearing, movement, sleep, tactile, visual, vocal, mental interventions, pharmacological, and telerehabilitation, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Interventions for Rehabilitation section does not consider submissions focusing on general chronic disease management or muscle training unrelated to rehabilitation. However, studies on stroke treatment that have a foundation in rehabilitation strategies are welcome. Additionally, any submissions that do not specifically address interventions for improving functional outcomes in the context of rehabilitation are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of rehabilitation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.