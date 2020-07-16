Main content

Specialty chief editor astrid van wieringen KU ⁯Leuven Leuven , Belgium Specialty Chief Editor Interventions for Rehabilitation

Scope Rehabilitation is a core part of health care and often involves intervention, be it surgical, physical, or behavioral. There is an increasing need for evidence-based interventions, with findings depending on high-quality methodologies, embedded within the conceptual framework of the universally accepted ICF to obtain a broad understanding of human functioning. The section ‘Interventions for Rehabilitation’ welcomes high-quality contributions to the efficacy and cost-effectiveness of rehabilitation interventions. These include studies on interventions related to the improvement of intrinsic health, as well as performance in environmental interactions, to strengthen the resources of the person or aim to modify the physical and social environment. These also include studies on multi-modal, multi-professional, and multi-disciplinary interventions. Although some of these interventions are also used by other health strategies, it is through the specification of a rehabilitation goal that intervention becomes a rehabilitation intervention. Research can be basic, applied, or clinical from academia or the industry. Interventions could be existing or new developments of strategies and interventions that improve the uptake and outcomes of rehabilitation, such as the following, but not limited to: Cognition Hearing Movement Sleep Tactile Visual Vocal Mental interventions Pharmacological Telerehabilitation Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Rehabilit. Sci.

Abbreviation fresc

Electronic ISSN 2673-6861

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions, Figshare, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Submission Interventions for Rehabilitation welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Interventions for Rehabilitation, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

