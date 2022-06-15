Scope

The Rehabilitation Engineering section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the integration of engineering principles and practices with rehabilitation science and medicine.

Led by Dr. Ping Zhou from the University of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, the Rehabilitation Engineering section welcomes submissions in the various domains of rehabilitation engineering, which connect engineering technologies with the improvement of health and well-being for individuals with disabilities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assistive and wearable technology

biomedical signal processing

biomechanics of human movement

home-based telerehabilitation

machine learning and artificial intelligence in rehabilitation

motor control and neuroprosthetics

neural decoding and myoelectric control

neural-machine interface

neuromodulation and neural repair

prosthetics and orthotics

rehabilitation process and outcome biomarkers

rehabilitation robotics

virtual reality-augmented rehabilitation

wheelchair development

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development of innovative concepts, designs, tools, techniques, devices, and systems that assist individuals with different disabilities who have unmet needs related to mobility, sensation, communication, and cognition.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the rehabilitation engineering, neural-machine interface, rehabilitation robotics, biomedical signal processing, prosthetics and orthotics, wheelchair development, neural decoding and myoelectric control, virtual reality-augmented rehabilitation, home-based telerehabilitation, neuromodulation and neural repair, machine learning and artificial intelligence in rehabilitation, assistive and wearable technology, motor control and neuroprosthetics, biomechanics of human movement, and rehabilitation process and outcome biomarkers in SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of rehabilitation engineering to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.