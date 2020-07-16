Main content

Specialty chief editor ping zhou University of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences Qingdao , China Specialty Chief Editor Rehabilitation Engineering

Scope The 'Rehabilitation Engineering' section of Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences publishes high-quality peer-reviewed original research across the field of rehabilitation engineering. The specialty section promotes the integration of engineering principles and practices with rehabilitation science and medicine. It provides a forum for rehabilitation specialists interested in engineering technologies that contribute to rehabilitation and restoration of health and well-being in people with disabilities due to disease, injury, or aging. The section welcomes development of innovative concepts, designs, tools, techniques, devices, and systems that assist individuals with different disabilities who have unmet needs related to mobility, sensation, communication and cognition. We aim to report recent advances in rehabilitation engineering that facilitate improvement in day-to-day activities and tasks related to independent living for persons with disabilities. The 'Rehabilitation Engineering' section includes, but is not limited to, the following areas: Neural-machine interface Rehabilitation robotics Biomedical signal processing Prosthetics and orthotics Wheelchair development Neural decoding and myoelectric control Virtual reality-augmented rehabilitation Home-based telerehabilitation Neuromodulation and neural repair Machine learning and artificial intelligence in rehabilitation Assistive and wearable technology Motor control and Neuroprosthetics Biomechanics of human movement Rehabilitation process and outcome biomarkers Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Rehabilit. Sci.

Abbreviation fresc

Electronic ISSN 2673-6861

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions, Figshare, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Submission Rehabilitation Engineering welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Protocols, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Rehabilitation Engineering, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

