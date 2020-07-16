Main content

Scope The ‘Rehabilitation for Musculoskeletal Conditions’ section of Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences publishes high-quality basic, applied, and clinical studies across the field of rehabilitation sciences related to musculoskeletal conditions, an important part of the field. The specialty section promotes scientific research and dissemination on physiological and pathophysiological changes and mechanisms underlying musculoskeletal conditions, innovative approaches to provide advanced assessment, and facilitate treatment and investigations of novel rehabilitation treatments. This specialty covers topics across multiple levels of the musculoskeletal system, from microscopic to macroscopic functional levels. The ‘Rehabilitation for Musculoskeletal Conditions’ section includes, but is not limited to, the following areas: Pathological changes with musculoskeletal conditions Advanced technologies to assess musculoskeletal conditions accurately Innovative therapeutic treatment approaches Mechanisms and relationship spanning across the hierarchical levels of musculoskeletal conditions Technologies to conduct novel rehabilitation treatments of musculoskeletal conditions Rehabilitation robotics Biomechanical analysis of the musculoskeletal system Machine learning of complex musculoskeletal conditions Ultrasonography of the musculoskeletal system Sports-related injuries and rehabilitation Exercise physiology and training effects The intersection of aging or multi-morbidities with musculoskeletal conditions Clinical rehabilitation studies Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Rehabilit. Sci.

Abbreviation fresc

Electronic ISSN 2673-6861

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions, Figshare, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Submission Rehabilitation for Musculoskeletal Conditions welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Rehabilitation for Musculoskeletal Conditions, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.