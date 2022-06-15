Scope

The Rehabilitation for Musculoskeletal Conditions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of musculoskeletal conditions.

Led by Dr. Li-Qun Zhang from the University of Maryland, Baltimore, the Rehabilitation for Musculoskeletal Conditions section welcomes submissions in the various domains of rehabilitation sciences, which connect the study of physiological and pathophysiological changes to the development of innovative assessment and treatment approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced technologies to assess musculoskeletal conditions accurately

aging and multi-morbidities intersection

biomechanical analysis of the musculoskeletal system

clinical rehabilitation studies

exercise physiology and training effects

innovative therapeutic treatment approaches

machine learning of complex musculoskeletal conditions

mechanisms and relationships spanning across the hierarchical levels of musculoskeletal conditions

pathological changes with musculoskeletal conditions

rehabilitation robotics

sports-related injuries and rehabilitation

technologies to conduct novel rehabilitation treatments of musculoskeletal conditions

the intersection of aging or multi-morbidities with musculoskeletal conditions

ultrasonography of the musculoskeletal system

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the assessment, treatment, and underlying mechanisms of musculoskeletal conditions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the rehabilitation for musculoskeletal conditions, advanced technologies for assessment, innovative therapeutic treatment approaches, rehabilitation robotics, biomechanical analysis, machine learning, ultrasonography, sports-related injuries and rehabilitation, exercise physiology, aging and multi-morbidities intersection, and clinical rehabilitation studies (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Rehabilitation for Musculoskeletal Conditions section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on surgical interventions without a foundation in rehabilitation strategies or outcomes. However, studies that integrate surgical techniques with rehabilitation approaches and emphasize their combined impact on musculoskeletal conditions are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of rehabilitation sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.