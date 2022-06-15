Child Health Research Centre, Faculty of Medicine, The University of Queensland

Scope

The Rehabilitation in Children and Youth section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing pediatric and adolescent rehabilitation practices.

Led by Dr. Karen Barlow from The University of Queensland, the Rehabilitation in Children and Youth section welcomes submissions in various domains of pediatric rehabilitation, which connect evidence-based practices to improved care for children, adolescents, and their families.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

best practices implementation

emerging roles for pediatric rehabilitation clinicians

global health perspective

innovative assessments of functioning in children and adolescents

intervention studies for children and adolescents with congenital or acquired conditions

methodological innovations in pediatric rehabilitation research

pediatric rehabilitation services organization and processes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the latest developments and approaches in pediatric rehabilitation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pediatric rehabilitation, innovative assessments, intervention studies, methodological innovations, services organization, emerging roles, best practices implementation, and global health perspective (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities).

The Rehabilitation in Children and Youth section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on the rehabilitation process, outcomes, or interventions specifically tailored to children and youth populations.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric rehabilitation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.