Scope

The Translational Research in Rehabilitation section aims to close the persistent gap between scientific discovery and practical application, ensuring that advances in neuroscience, engineering, digital health, and psychosocial sciences translate into meaningful improvements in the lives of individuals and communities worldwide.

Led by Prof. Andy S.K. Cheng from Western Sydney University, the Translational Research in Rehabilitation section welcomes submissions across diverse domains of rehabilitation science, connecting theoretical understanding with practical applications.

Rehabilitation is not only a clinical intervention—it is a fundamental human right that enables participation, independence, and social inclusion. Our goal is to accelerate the journey of knowledge from bench to bedside to community, creating pathways that are timely, equitable, and sustainable.

We are committed to fostering research that addresses the grand challenges of translation, including but not limited to:

Neurotechnologies

Our primary interest is in translating neurotechnologies - for example non-invasive brain stimulation, functional neuroimaging and brain -computer interfaces - from mechanistic insight and proof-of-concept into clinically feasible, safe and equitable care. We prioritise work that documents translational steps (early-phase protocols, pragmatic testing, human-factors and clinician training), and that addresses regulatory, reimbursement, workforce and infrastructure pathways, clinical and cost-effectiveness evidence, safety and ethical considerations, and strategies to ensure access and equity.

Digital health and telerehabilitation

The global pandemic accelerated digital transformation, but our main focus is on how wearable sensors, smartphone monitoring, virtual reality and other digital tools are implemented and sustained in real-world care. We welcome research that demonstrates clinical validity for meaningful outcomes, integration into care pathways, workable reimbursement and governance models, approaches to mitigate digital exclusion, workforce readiness and training, and strategies for long-term adoption, scale-up and maintenance in diverse health systems and communities.

Biopsychosocial and person-centred frameworks

We are interested in research that operationalizes biopsychosocial and person-centred concepts so they can be routinely implemented. Priority work includes development and validation of sensitive, practical outcome measures; service designs and care pathways that embed person-centred practice; co-created tools and decision support for clinicians and services; and evaluation methods that show how these approaches change participation, independence and inclusion when implemented at scale.

Implementation science

Implementation science is central to the section’s remit: we prioritise studies that move beyond describing gaps to producing repeatable, context-sensitive solutions. This includes pragmatic and hybrid designs (e.g., RE-AIM), but also implementation pilots, fidelity and sustainment studies, economic and business-case analyses, workforce training and change packages, and policy-facing evidence and toolkits that enable adoption, scale-up, adaptation and sustained impact.

Our mission is to champion innovation that is accessible - interventions that are affordable, culturally adaptable, and globally relevant. By embedding co-creation and stakeholder engagement throughout all stages of research, we ensure that scientific advances reflect the real needs, values, and aspirations of patients, families, and caregivers.

Ultimately, translational rehabilitation research must not only generate evidence but also influence policy, workforce training, and service delivery. By building bridges between discovery and practice, and by prioritizing equity and global collaboration, we strive to transform rehabilitation sciences into a field that consistently delivers practical, person-centred, and high-impact solutions - enabling individuals of all abilities to thrive in their chosen life roles.