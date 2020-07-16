Main content

Specialty chief editor chetwyn c h chan The Education University of Hong Kong Tai Po , Hong Kong, SAR China Specialty Chief Editor Translational Research in Rehabilitation

Scope The ‘Translational Research in Rehabilitation’ section publishes high quality original and peer-reviewed research assimilating knowledge relevant for rehabilitation science. It is a platform for researchers, scientists, and clinicians of different disciplines exchanging knowledge and expertise aiming at enriching the scientific basis and rigor for supporting evidence-based practices in rehabilitation. Various disciplines contributing to this endeavor can be biology, biomedical science, computer science, computational science, design and engineering, electrophysiology, exercise science, language and linguistics, mathematics and statistics, magnetic resonance physics, movement science, neuroscience, psychology, and physiology. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Bench to bedside research: Biomedical and neurophysiology Muscle and exercise physiology Biomechanics and biomaterials Brain imaging and brain stimulation Neural processing Neuroplasticity and neurodegeneration Human/technology interface Robotics Big data and cloud computing Bedside to practice-based research: Review and meta-analysis on basic science research Preclinical models Clinical pilot studies Proof of concept All studies must contribute insights into the development and/or translating theory and its process/mechanism to concept/model of clinical practice. Reports dealing with the efficacy of clinical practice or intervention do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other sections under Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences such as the ‘Human Functioning’, ‘Rehabilitation for Musculoskeletal Conditions’, ‘Medical and Surgical Rehabilitation’, or ‘Interventions for Rehabilitation’ section. Frontiers in Rehabilitation Sciences is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Rehabilit. Sci.

Abbreviation fresc

Electronic ISSN 2673-6861

Indexed in Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, CLOCKSS, 1Science, OpenAIRE, DeepGreen, Dimensions, Figshare, Sherpa/Romeo, MyScienceWork

Submission Translational Research in Rehabilitation welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Translational Research in Rehabilitation, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

