Scope

The Work Rehabilitation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on vocational rehabilitation, job retention, and job reintegration.

Led by Dr. Dominique Van De Velde from Ghent University, the Work Rehabilitation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of rehabilitation sciences, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to enhance occupational therapy practice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

absenteeism

benefits of work in relation to quality of life and social participation

capability approach

disability management

functional capacity evaluation

health economic evaluations in relation to work

job coaching

job reintegration

job retention

matching functional capacity to the requirements of the job

motivation to work

reintegration policy

return to work

vocational rehabilitation

workplace adaptation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about work rehabilitation processes and outcomes, regardless of the underlying cause or pathology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the functional capacity evaluation, job retention, job reintegration, job coaching, workplace adaptation, disability management, return to work, benefits of work in relation to quality of life and social participation, reintegration policy, absenteeism, vocational rehabilitation, motivation to work, matching functional capacity to the requirements of the job, health economic evaluations in relation to work, and capability approach (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of rehabilitation sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.