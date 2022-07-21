Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Utrecht University
Utrecht , Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Unoccupied Aerial Systems (UASs and UAVs)
Graz University of Technology
Graz , Austria
Associate Editor
Unoccupied Aerial Systems (UASs and UAVs)
University of Aberdeen
Aberdeen , United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Unoccupied Aerial Systems (UASs and UAVs)
Purdue University
West Lafayette , United States
Associate Editor
Unoccupied Aerial Systems (UASs and UAVs)