Scope

The Bio-inspired Robotics section is devoted to seeing Robotics and AI grow together with Biology. On the one hand Robotics and AI engineers study the beautiful and elegant solutions evolved in the nature, and biologists apply various engineering methods to deepen their understanding of biological systems. For the mutual benefit in these academic disciplines, the research field of biologically inspired robotics plays a pivotal role.

This section puts an equal footing in both of these fields, Robotics/AI and Biology, in order to co-create an innovative and productive research community. We expect a number of research directions to achieve this grand vision including

● Exploring the theories and principles to explain the fundamental differences between biological systems and artificial machines.

● Investigating new ideas and concepts of system processes and architectures.

● Developing technological and practical solutions to bridge the gaps between animals and robots.

More specifically areas of interest include, but are not limited to:

● bio-inspired robotics

● robotics-inspired biology

● theories and principles of biological and bio-inspired mechanisms

● bio-inspired Robotics/AI architectures (modular, redundant, self-sufficient, autonomous systems)

● embodied intelligence, self-organization, growing and evolving systems

● bio-inspired motions and functions (locomotion, manipulation, adaptation, etc.)

● bio-inspired component technologies (actuators, sensors, computing, etc.)

The section will focus on the robotics and robotic functions inspired by biological systems/functions while manuscripts exploring specifically bionics and biomimetics in a broader sense should be published in the Bionics and Biomimetics section within Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. .