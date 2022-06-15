Scope

The Bio-Inspired Robotics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of robotics, artificial intelligence, and biology.

Led by Dr. Fumiya Iida from the University of Cambridge, the Bio-Inspired Robotics section welcomes submissions in various domains of bio-inspired robotics, which foster collaboration between robotics, artificial intelligence, and biology for innovative research outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bio-inspired component technologies (actuators, sensors, computing, functional materials)

bio-inspired motions and functions (locomotion, manipulation, adaptation, distributed/collective behaviours)

bio-inspired robotics design, control, system integration

bio-inspired robotics/AI architectures (modular, redundant, self-sufficient, autonomous systems)

embodied intelligence, self-organization, growing and evolving systems

robotics-inspired biology, neuroscience, cognitive science

theories, principles, and technologies of biological and bio-inspired mechanisms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of bio-inspired robotics and their potential impact on both robotics and biology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bio-inspired robotics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.