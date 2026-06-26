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Seoul National University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Haptics
University of Hawaii
Honolulu, United States
Associate Editor
Haptics
McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Haptics
Polytechnic University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Associate Editor
Haptics