Mission & scope

Frontiers in Robotics and AI is a leading multidisciplinary journal focusing on the theory of robotics, technology, and artificial intelligence, and their applications in robotic systems - from biomedical to space robotics.

Led by Field Chief Prof Editor Kostas J Kyriakopoulos (National Technical University of Athens, Greece), the journal is indexed in Scopus, Web of Science (ESCI) and the DOAJ, among others, and publishes theoretical and applied robotics research which advance technological developments to aid and enhance modern society.

Frontiers in Robotics and AI explores robotics technology across multiple, diverse disciplines from biomedical and micro-nano systems to field robotics. Featured disciplines include, but are not limited to:

bio-inspired robotics

biomedical robotics

computational intelligence in robotics

field robotics

haptics

human-robot interaction

humanoid robotics

industrial robotics

multi-robot systems

nano- and microrobotics

robot design

robot learning and evolution

robot vision and artificial perception

robotic control systems

soft robotics

space robotics.

The journal is particularly interested in research showcasing artificial intelligence as applied to robotics, advancing perception through innovative vision and sensor systems, developing autonomous robot behavior, and establishing novel forms of interaction with the environment and humans.

The journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 2: zero hunger; SDG 3: good health and well-being; SDG 9: industry, innovation and infrastructure; SDG 11: sustainable cities and communities; and SDG 12: responsible consumption and production.

Manuscripts that focus solely on health care practices, public health issues, or general medical studies without relevance to robotics are not suitable for publication in this journal. Military applications are out of the scope of this journal. Papers focusing on artificial intelligence must be directly applied in robotics. Similarly, studies that are primarily about human psychology or behavior, without relevance to the development or application of robotics, are also outside the scope of this journal.

Frontiers in Robotics and AI is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.