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Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Humanoid Robotics
Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
Versailles, France
Associate Editor
Humanoid Robotics
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT)
Karlsruhe, Germany
Associate Editor
Humanoid Robotics
Institute of Computing and High Performance Networks, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Rende (CS), Italy
Associate Editor
Humanoid Robotics