yusuf aydin
MEF University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Haptics
MEF University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Haptics
Sorbonne Universités
Paris, France
Community Reviewer
Haptics
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Community Reviewer
Haptics
Christian Medical College and Hospital
Vellore, India
Community Reviewer
Haptics
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Haptics
Indian Institute of Science (IISc)
Bangalore, India
Community Reviewer
Haptics
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
Guwahati, India
Community Reviewer
Haptics
Kumoh National Institute of Technology
Gumi, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Haptics
University of Southern California
Los Angeles, United States
Community Reviewer
Haptics
German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (DFKI)
Kaiserslautern, Germany
Community Reviewer
Haptics
Coventry University
Coventry, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Haptics
Research Center “E.Piaggio”, School of Engineering, University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Community Reviewer
Haptics
Ultraleap Ltd.
Bristol, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Haptics
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Haptics
National Council of Science and Technology (CONACYT)
Benito Juárez, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Haptics
Leitat
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Haptics