Scope

The Industrial Robotics and Automation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the field of industrial robotics and manufacturing automation.

Led by Dr. Farrokh Janabi-Sharifi from Ryerson University and Dr. Kensuke Harada from Osaka University, the Industrial Robotics and Automation section welcomes submissions across various domains of industrial robotics and automation, which address the challenges and opportunities in modern manufacturing and industry 4.0+ solutions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications in industries such as construction, bio, food, etc.

automation cybersecurity

automation networks

automation science

automated quality control

human-robot collaboration

industrial automation

robotic automation and AI integration

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and implementation of autonomous and automated systems in modern manufacturing, as well as the key role of industrial robotics in delivering cost-effective and efficient solutions for assembly, inspection, construction, and logistics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support the achievment of SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of industrial robotics and automation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Papers for which the core focus of research is non-embodied automation technology, such as software and systems-based approaches, are best suited for Frontiers in Manufacturing Technology. Papers focusing on the design, programming, and functionality of the robotic system are best suited for Frontiers in Robotics and AI.

Manuscripts dealing with purely control theory do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to other specialized journals such as Frontiers in Control Engineering.