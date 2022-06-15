Scope

The Robot Design section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and optimization of robotic systems and their components.

Led by Dr. Mahdi Tavakoli from the University of Alberta, the Robot Design section welcomes submissions in the various domains of robotics, which connect theoretical foundations with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

design of mobile robots

design of modular robots

design of morphologically adaptable robots

design of open-source robots

design of origami-based robots

design of robot hands and graspers

design of robot manipulators, including micromanipulators and nanomanipulators

design of robots with smart materials

design of sensors and actuators for robots

design of soft and deformable robots

design of wearable robots and exoskeletons

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, optimization, and integration of robotic systems and their components.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the design and optimization of robotic systems and their components, contributing to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of robotics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.