jorge dias
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Specialty Chief Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
University of the Basque Country
Bilbao, Spain
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
Miguel Hernández University of Elche
Elche, Spain
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
Chongqing University
Chongqing, China
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
Lancaster University
Lancaster, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
Shenzhen Technology University
Shenzhen, China
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
University of Coimbra
Coimbra, Portugal
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
Miguel Hernández University of Elche
Elche, Spain
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre, Brazil
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
Royal Holloway, University of London
Egham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
University of Portsmouth
Portsmouth, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception
Department of Electrical, Electronic and Systems Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia
Bangi, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Robot Vision and Artificial Perception