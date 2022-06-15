Department of Physics and Earth Sciences, University of Ferrara

Scope

The Sensor Devices section is committed to publishing fundamental, basic and applied research on the development, integration, and application of sensor devices.

Under the guidance of Prof. Vincenzo Guidi from the Department of Physics and Earth Sciences at the University of Ferrara, the Sensor Devices section encourages submissions that explore the entire sensing device, starting from smart/active materials, transducers, their integration, device functional tests, modelling, and integration in real world applications.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

electrical/magnetic sensing devices

functional characterization of sensing devices

gas sensing devices

integration of sensing devices

materials for sensing devices

mechanical/mass sensing devices

modeling of sensing devices

nano-sized sensing devices

optical sensing devices

plasmonic sensing devices

working principles of sensing devices

Submissions should contribute insights into sensors science and/or sensing processes, fostering collaboration amongst the fields of chemistry, physics, engineering and material science, and advancing the understanding in this interdisciplinary field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Sensor Devices to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.