Scope

The Sensor Networks section is committed to publishing research focused on the theoretical and applied aspects of sensor networks and their cooperative applications, contributing to the development of the Internet of Everything (IoE).

Under the guidance of Prof. Guangjie Han from Hohai University, the Sensor Networks section encourages submissions in various domains related to sensor networks, which connect interdisciplinary research and real-world applications. These include the Internet of Vehicules (IoV), Underwater and Underground Sensor Networks, and Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN), etc.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

architectures and algorithms for sensor networks

cooperative mechanisms in sensor networks

data analytics and information fusion methods for sensor networks

data-driven approaches, including machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), for sensor networks

edge computing for sensor networks

energy optimization for sensor networks (conservation, charging, and consumption models)

localization and synchronization in sensor networks

protocols and communication systems for sensor networks

security, secrecy, and privacy in sensor networks

self-organization and software-defined networking (SDN) for sensor networks

smart and intelligent sensor networks

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of sensor networks and their applications, demonstrating their advantages through comparisons with other available methods.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Sustainable Development Goals, including: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Sensor Networks to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.